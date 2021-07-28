DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.69. 941,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,086. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.71.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

