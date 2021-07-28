DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.
Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.69. 941,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,086. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
