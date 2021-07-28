Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider, which projects to spend $59 billion of capital in infrastructure during 2021-2025. It has lowered its carbon emissions by over 40% since 2005 and pledges to reduce emissions from its fleet by electrifying all its light-duty vehicles by 2030. To further expand its renewable portfolio, the company also continues to increase its focus on the growing electric vehicle market. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the pandemic has been affecting its operations and will continue to do so in the near future. Moreover, the winter storm of February 2021 is expected to impact full-year operating results of the company’s Commercial Renewables segment. Its unfavorable financial ratios reflect that the company may face difficulty in paying off its debt obligations.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

