Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Duluth worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $485.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

