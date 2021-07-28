Dwight Steffensen Sells 111 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $12,959.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dwight Steffensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SYNNEX alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.