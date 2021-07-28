dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Down 2.4%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 3,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 80,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.32.

About dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

