DZ Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €164.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €164.00 ($192.94) price target from research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €154.15 ($181.36).

DB1 stock traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €143.15 ($168.41). The stock had a trading volume of 310,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €141.58. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

