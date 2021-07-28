Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

