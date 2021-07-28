Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
