East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.24 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,902,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

