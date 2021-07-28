easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EJTTF opened at $11.26 on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

