Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

