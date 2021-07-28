Eaton Vance Management Buys New Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 388,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $992,000.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

