Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

Shares of AVDE opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.92. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

