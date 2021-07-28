Eaton Vance Management Has $7.87 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.29% of SkyWest worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -573.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.