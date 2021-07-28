Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,147 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $77,890,000 after buying an additional 32,375 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $106.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

