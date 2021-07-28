Eco Animal Health (OTCMKTS:EAHGF) Trading Down 4.1%

Eco Animal Health (OTCMKTS:EAHGF)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54.

Eco Animal Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EAHGF)

ECO Animal Health Group Plc engages in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for animals. It distributes antibiotics and bacterial infection treatments under the following brands: Aivlosin, Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, Ecomintic, Chlortetracycline, and Oxytetracycline.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.