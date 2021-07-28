EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Down 92.9% in July

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EVAHF remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,454. EGF Theramed Health has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get EGF Theramed Health alerts:

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.