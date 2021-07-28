El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $116.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.17 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $477.19 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

LOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

