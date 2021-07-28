Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,172 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after acquiring an additional 201,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $7,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

