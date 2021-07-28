Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.72 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.