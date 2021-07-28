Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Element Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,684. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
