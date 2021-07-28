Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.10 ($2.00). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 664,290 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £868.64 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.82.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

