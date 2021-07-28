Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $246.19

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $246.19 and last traded at $245.56, with a volume of 12372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

