Emera Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion.
EMA opened at C$58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Emera’s payout ratio is 90.88%.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
