Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 144,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,551. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 134,007 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.