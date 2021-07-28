Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 1,002,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,930. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

