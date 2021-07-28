Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 2.49. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

