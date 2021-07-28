Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. 1,133,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.