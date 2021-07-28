Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.44 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WIRE traded up $7.51 on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. 13,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,563. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

