Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.89

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.89 and last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 289518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

