Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.54.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 25.71 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 27.35.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endeavor Group stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

