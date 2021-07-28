Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.
Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.46.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.