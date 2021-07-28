Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

