Enigma (ENG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00379091 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002566 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.01155974 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

