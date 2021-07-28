Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.68. The stock had a trading volume of 91,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

