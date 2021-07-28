Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Trading Down 0.7%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.24. 42,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 6,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.