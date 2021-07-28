Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.890 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.84 to $0.89 EPS.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.58. Entegris has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

