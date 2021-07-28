Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.720 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.04.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $258.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $258.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.