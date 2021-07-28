Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

EFX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.91. 601,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,666. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $259.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.11.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.