Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

