Equinox Gold (EQX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Equinox Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.