Equinox Gold (EQX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Equinox Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
