Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

EQH opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $6,656,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

