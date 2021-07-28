Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 386,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.