Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $10.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

LOW stock opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.61 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 82.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 207.2% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 48,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.