Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CVBF stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

