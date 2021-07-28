Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $283,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $84.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

