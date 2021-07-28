Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $84.16. 2,267,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,348. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

