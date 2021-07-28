Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.71 to $0.75 EPS.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. 100,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,510. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

