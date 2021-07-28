Eric Mcgee Sells 1,300 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JBHT stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

