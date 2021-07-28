Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,534. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

