Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $49.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $41.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

