Essentia (ESS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $392,419.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $392,419.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Essentia Profile

ESS is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

